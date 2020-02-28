Bridge linking AP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The high-level bridge (HLB) over Sileru river in Chintoor of East Godavari district, which connects Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, was inaugurated on Thursday. The joint managing director of AP TRANSCO, KVN Chakdardhar Babu, who was the project officer of ITDA Rampachodavaram, between April 2015 and November 2016 when the project was grounded, recalled how difficult a project it was especially while execution. For his contributions, Chakradhar Babu was invited as a special guest for the inauguration.

After getting funds sanctioned under Left Wing Extremism scheme to usher development in the region and ensure maintenance of law and order in Maoist-affected areas, the officials travelled in a country boat to identify the site for construction of the bridge.