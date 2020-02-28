CBI to probe Kurnool girl rape, murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As promised to the family members of the victim of alleged rape and murder that took place more than three years back, the State government on Thursday issued orders entrusting the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.The class X girl of a residential school in Kurnool city was found hanging from the ceiling in her room on August 19, 2017.

The case took several twists and turns with the parents of the girl and human rights organisations alleging biased investigation by the police to save some influential persons behind the alleged sexual assault and murder of the girl. With the girl’s family members alleging improper probe, post-mortem was performed twice and the reports did not tally leading to more suspicions.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Kurnool on February 18, met the family members of the girl and assured justice to the family by handing over the probe to the CBI. The government entrusted the case of alleged rape and murder to the CBI under Section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Chief Minister Keeps promise made to victim’s family members Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Kurnool on February 18, met the family members of the girl and assured justice to the family by handing over the probe to the CBI. The case was handed over to the CBI under Sec 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.