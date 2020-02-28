Chirunavvu launch on YSR birth anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to launch Dr YSR Chirunavvu, a programme for extending free dental treatment to students from class I to class VI on July 8, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Every student will be given toothpaste and brush free of cost under the scheme.

Holding a review meeting with officials of the Medical and Health department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan said that 60 lakh students would be screened under the scheme and wanted the officials to conduct a study before launching it. He said that dental check up facilities should be provided in Primary Health Centres. He wanted the officials to ensure smooth conduct of the YSR Chirunavvu on the lines of the ongoing Kanti Velugu.

YSR Village Clinics

Stating that village clinics should be made available for extending medical services to the needy, the CM said each village clinic should be set up to cover 2,000 people. He said services of BSc nursing staff should be made available round the clock in these clinics.“We have taken up door delivery of government services by setting up one each Village/Ward Secretariat covering a population of 2,000. We will make services of village clinics available in every Village/Ward Secretariat,” he said. Besides providing basic medication to patients free of cost, the village clinics will function as referral hospitals.