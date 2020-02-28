Complete water projects in Seema: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Water Resources officials to complete irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region on a war footing. He also told them to complete the tendering process of Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project. In a review meeting with officials on Thursday, the CM instructed them to prepare plans to divert Godavari water to Krishna basin at the earliest. “The Godavari-Krishna-Banakacherla interlinking should be in a way that we can reap more benefits at lesser cost,” he said. Jagan also reviewed the status of Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and told the officials to complete the tendering process at the earliest.