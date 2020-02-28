Devineni flays Naidu’s custody in Port City

GUNTUR: Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Guntur district party president GV Anjaneyulu were arrested in Sattenapalli on Thursday for staging protests condemning party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s detention at Vizag airport. The TDP leaders were in Sattenapalli to meet party activist Vasireddy Vamsikrishna lodged in the sub-jail for attacking Bapatla MP Nadigam Suresh.
According to police, the duo staged protest without prior permission. Earlier, Umamaheswara Rao said the state was witnessing a police rule.
GUNTUR: Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Guntur district party president GV Anjaneyulu were arrested in Sattenapalli on Thursday for staging protests condemning party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s detention at Vizag airport. The TDP leaders were in Sattenapalli to meet party activist Vasireddy Vamsikrishna lodged in the sub-jail for attacking Bapatla MP Nadigam Suresh.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
WATCH | New York Post journalist mocked Indian reporter at Donald Trump's presser, netizens fume
PM Modi does not know pain of losing children: Dadi of Shaheen Bagh
Trying to ape crime thriller, Bengal Class IV student hangs himself
Distress calls unanswered for 48-72 hours, police absent: Report on Delhi violence
Brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi violence seeks police protection for family
Nationalism need not be defensive: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar