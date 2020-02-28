Devineni flays Naidu’s custody in Port City

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Guntur district party president GV Anjaneyulu were arrested in Sattenapalli on Thursday for staging protests condemning party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s detention at Vizag airport. The TDP leaders were in Sattenapalli to meet party activist Vasireddy Vamsikrishna lodged in the sub-jail for attacking Bapatla MP Nadigam Suresh.

According to police, the duo staged protest without prior permission. Earlier, Umamaheswara Rao said the state was witnessing a police rule.