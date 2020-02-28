Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kidnapped girl rescued, accused held within hours by Andhra Pradesh police

By monitoring his cell phone signals, the police team traced that they were at Vellore railway station, the DSP said.

Andhra Pradesh Police showing the Skull and bones which were recovered from the kidnapped girl's house in Kadapa on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Police showing the Skull and bones which were recovered from the kidnapped girl's house in Kadapa on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a swift action, the police rescued a kidnapped girl within hours and arrested the kidnapper at Vellore railway station in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The fire accident plot of the kidnapper was also foiled by the police.

Disclosing this to the media here, DSP U Suryanarayana said that a 21-year-old girl studying BTech in a private engineering college and resident of YV Street, had gone to Bengaluru to pursue Java course. The accused Derangula Krishna Mohan (33), who worked as assistant professor at the college where the girl is studying, is currently working as a ward secretary. He used to go to Bengaluru and pressurise the girl to marry him.

When she informed the matter to her parents, they brought her back to Kadapa. As she spurned his love, he hatched a diabolic plot to kidnap her and create a fire accident in her house, the DSP said. On Wednesday evening, when the girl was alone at home, the accused went to her house in a burqa and forced her to wear it. Later, he forcibly took her from the house. Noticing it, the neighbours informed the matter to her father, who lodged a police complaint. Responding swiftly, police teams were sent to Nellore and another to Vellore. By monitoring his cell phone signals, the police team traced that they were at Vellore railway station, the DSP said.

On Thursday morning, the police arrested Krishna Mohan and rescued the girl from his clutches. Later, she was brought back to Kadapa and handed over to her parents. The DSP appreciated the police teams led by CIs TV Satyanarayana, Ashok Reddy and M Nagabhushanam for nabbing the kidnapper. The DSP said that he wanted to create a fire accident in the house of the girl by leaking LPG. 

Plot to project girl charred to death
Derangula Krishna Mohan (33), who worked as assistant professor at the college where the girl is studying, placed skull, bones, two bottles of petrol and clothes of the girl at the gas stove and lit a candle and switched on the stove in a bid to convince her family that she was charred to death. 

