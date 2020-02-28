Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, ACB raids government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, several irregularities unearthed

Like in Tenali hospital, irregularities were found in the records for procurement of medical supplies in Bhogapuram CHC as well.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh ACB officials performs raids in district government hospital in Tenali on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh ACB officials performs raids in district government hospital in Tenali on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and uncovered several irregularities. Thirteen teams, with 100 officials — from the rank of additional SP to constable — participated in the dawn-to-dusk raids. All sections of the hospitals were inspected and the attendance of staff verified. The operation, carried out based on directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu, will continue on Friday.

In the last few weeks, the ACB carried out similar surprise checks on sub-registrar offices in the State and followed it up with surprise inspections of tahsildar offices. Later, town planning wings of municipal corporations were raided. The operations are aimed at rooting out corruption from every department, especially those providing public services.

During Thursday’s raids, ACB sleuths found irregularities in the Pharmacy and Transport department of the Government District Hospital Tuni in Guntur district, and a detailed probe is likely to follow. In Tenali hospital, it was found that medicines were bought without purchase orders, violating the procedure of procurement.

Further, it was observed that due procedure was not followed with regard to procurement and utilisation of orthopaedic implants, and registers were not maintained properly. 

Medicines bought without orders in Tenali hospital

ACB officials also found that the ambulance allotted to the hospital is not in a good condition to transport patients, but the driver entered falsified information in the logbook and continued to draw fuel charges.

In the same hospital, it was found that out of 23 security personnel provided by a private agency, five were working as data entry operators and male nursery assistants.

The diet registers were poorly maintained and there was a difference between the number of inpatients as per the register and the actual number of patients in the IP wards. Further, an unqualified person was selling medicines in the pharmacy at the hospital.

ACB officials also found that the mortuary at the government CHC in Bhogapuram of Vizianagram district collapsed, and the ambulance was in a condemned state since 2014 with no records maintained and higher officials not being informed of the same.

 A part of the compound wall had also collapsed, and the toilets for men and women were defunct.

Like in Tenali hospital, irregularities were found in the records for procurement of medical supplies in Bhogapuram CHC as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh ACB
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp