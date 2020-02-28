Ordeal ends, Jyothi lands in Delhi, under observation

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool-based Annem Jyothi, who was stuck at coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian embassy had sent her back along with others by a special flight from China, which landed around 7:30 am in New Delhi. She would be under observation of the Army for the next 14 days, her family members said.

The Indian embassy said that information about Jyothi will be passed to her mother after 14 days observation and after completion of medical tests on the 15th day. Presently, she has been kept in isolation ward, sources said.

Amarnath Reddy (Jyothi’s fiancé) told the media that they were not allowed to meet her in Delhi after she returned from Wuhan due to technical issues. “As per directions of the Indian embassy and guidelines of the Army, we did not go to Delhi and are at our native places only,” he said. Jyothi’s marriage had been fixed for March 14. But her family members have not started any wedding preparations. They are planning to fix the fresh marriage date after she is released from observation by the Army.