TDP, YSRC protests hit air travellers in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, policemen turned good samaritans as they arranged police vehicles to transport some passengers to the airport terminal from the highway so that they do not miss their flights.

Published: 28th February 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Air passengers going to the airport terminal in Vizag on Thursday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   As the airport and national highway were brought under virtual siege by the YSRC and TDP cadres in connection with the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, traffic was thrown out of gear for a couple of hours near the airport in Vizag on Thursday. People, particularly some air passengers, had a harrowing experience due to disruption of traffic on the highway. Some of the air passengers, including women and children, were seen rushing to the airport terminal from highway by walk as their vehicles were caught in traffic snarl. Besides, no vehicle was allowed towards airport terminal from the highway.  Many office-goers also faced problem due to traffic snarls. YSRC workers staged dharna on the highway while TDP cadre headed to airport from Gajuwaka and Sheelanagar. This has resulted in stoppage of traffic on both lanes of the  NH.

Air passengers going to the airport terminal in
Vizag on Thursday 

Meanwhile, policemen turned good samaritans as they arranged police vehicles to transport some passengers to the airport terminal from the highway so that they do not miss their flights. Those who arrived by flights during the time also faced problem as cabs were not available at the terminal due to protests. They were forced to walk up to the highway with luggage trolleys.

Airport Director Raja Kishore said the airport staff swung into action, anticipating problem due to the agitation. He said they implemented the contingency plan to ensure free flow of passengers. The road from the city reaching terminal was made two-way as part of the plan. Policemen who were manning the airport junction were instructed to allow passengers having air tickets without creating hurdles. Besides, airport ground staff were deployed to help the passengers reach the terminal with luggage, he said.The Director said they instructed all the airlines to issue boarding passes to passengers after speedy clearance. He said there was hardly any instance where a passenger missed the flight. 

Naidu taken into custody for his security: Top cop
Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Swaroopa Rani, who served the notice, said they took Naidu into preventive custody in view of his security. Later, Naidu was shifted to the airport lounge where he held discussions with his party MLAs and leaders on their course of action. Around 7:30 pm, Naidu was asked to board the flight to Hyderabad, putting an end to the day-long drama.

