Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teacher shortage impediment to quality education, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

Stating that the ANU has been educating young minds since 1967, he said it is an ideal place for learning as it has been awarded NAAC ‘A’ accreditation.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Governor and Acharya Nagarjuna University Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Convocation of ANU in Guntur on Thursday

Governor and Acharya Nagarjuna University Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Convocation of ANU in Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan praised the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) for emerging as one of the top education institutions of the State. Biswabhusan, who was addressing the gathering at the 35th and 36th convocation ceremony of the institution here on Thursday, noted that the university was ranked 2nd best in AP and 31st in the country in a survey.

He took the occasion to address the issue of shortage of teaching staff prevailing across the country. “Faculty shortage has become a severe constraint in the pursuit of excellence in education. There is a shortage of 50 per cent faculty in universities and colleges, which is having an adverse impact on imparting quality education in the current competitive world.” 

Stating that the ANU has been educating young minds since 1967, he said it is an ideal place for learning as it has been awarded NAAC ‘A’ accreditation. “With 45 PG departments offering 63 courses in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and others, the university, under which 458 affiliated colleges are affiliated to, caters to the academic needs of Guntur and Prakasham districts.” He awarded 249 gold medals to PG and degree students and 180 doctorates to research scholars.  Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and ANU vice chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Andhra Pradesh Acharya Nagarjuna University
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp