Teacher shortage impediment to quality education, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan praised the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) for emerging as one of the top education institutions of the State. Biswabhusan, who was addressing the gathering at the 35th and 36th convocation ceremony of the institution here on Thursday, noted that the university was ranked 2nd best in AP and 31st in the country in a survey.

He took the occasion to address the issue of shortage of teaching staff prevailing across the country. “Faculty shortage has become a severe constraint in the pursuit of excellence in education. There is a shortage of 50 per cent faculty in universities and colleges, which is having an adverse impact on imparting quality education in the current competitive world.”

Stating that the ANU has been educating young minds since 1967, he said it is an ideal place for learning as it has been awarded NAAC ‘A’ accreditation. “With 45 PG departments offering 63 courses in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and others, the university, under which 458 affiliated colleges are affiliated to, caters to the academic needs of Guntur and Prakasham districts.” He awarded 249 gold medals to PG and degree students and 180 doctorates to research scholars. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and ANU vice chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar were present.