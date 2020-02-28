Trio gangrapes school girl in Andhra Pradesh 

By PTI

RAJAMHANDRAVAM (Andhra Pradesh): Three men have been accused of gangraping a girl studying in class IX of an ashram school in a village in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The men went to the house of the student after school hours and allegedly raped her before fleeing.

Her parents were not at home that was located near the school, the police said.

People in the neighbourhood came to know of the girl having been raped and informed the school headmaster, who in turn lodged a complaint saying the alleged culprits belong to Boosigudam village.

Following this, a case has been registered and investigations have begun, they added.