TTD to use 15kg gold for temple chariot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP state government on Thursday accorded permission for TTD to use its gold to the tune of 15 kg for preparation of Gold Malam (gold cover) on Copper design sheets to the existing Wooden Chariot of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanams, Kanipakam. A government order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Endowments) V Usha Rani It is not the first time, that TTD had provided gold Malam works for other temples. Previously it provided the gold Malam works for Srikalahastim temple and some other vahanams.