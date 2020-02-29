3 boys arrested  for raping  Class 9 student 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a yet another chilling incident, a tribal minor girl was allegedly raped by three minor boys at Busigudem of Rampachodavaram Agency in East Godavari district. The girl from Daragudem village is a Class 9 student of the local residential school. SI BH Venkateswarlu said the girl eloped with a friend during school hours. Sometime later, the duo were joined by two friends of the accused, much to the surprise of the girl. They reportedly sexually assaulted the girl. The police took the three into custody.