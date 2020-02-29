APSRTC gets ready for executive capital, to give new look to all its 600 buses in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commissioner of Public Transport Department Madireddy Pratap said to provide ‘feel good’ experience to commuters, the entire fleet of 600 buses in Vizag city is being given a new look under ‘Mana Bassu Mana Sanskruti’.

Addressing mediapersons after launching the first fleet of 15 new look city buses here on Friday, Pratap said the buses will have paintings reflecting the country’s rich culture and heritage.

There will be no rickety-looking buses plying on the roads, which suffered maintenance due to lack of sufficient funds with the corporation. He added after the corporation was merged with the State government, the focus now is to improve the buses and facilities for commuters.

The entire rejuvenation of the buses is likely to be completed within six months, he said. Pratap said the government wants to increase the use of public transport system by people. He said ever since he took over the reins of APSRTC, he has been visiting various parts of the State to know the requirements of people and needs of the staff. The paintings for buses are selected from competitions conducted across the city for schoolchildren.

He said local artistes and local talent are being utilised in rejuvenating the city buses. In the era of technology revolution, there is no need for any head to sit at one place, as things can be monitored and operated from virtually anywhere in the city.

To increase connectivity to Vizag from all 13 districts, it has been decided to introduce Volvo 14.5 buses. The buses christened ‘Dolphin Cruise’ will most probably be introduced from next month. It has been decided to introduce 18 Dolphin Cruise buses as night services.

Feel good experience

15 new look city buses inaugurated

Rs 15 lakh spent on the first fleet of buses Rs 40 lakh will be spent every month to reconstruct remaining buses

APSRTC wins smart mobility award

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has won first prize in vehicle tracking under the Smart City Empowering India Awards 2019. The passenger information system wing of the corporation also won the best smart mobility project. A total of 10 road transport corporations from across the country participated. Chief Engineer VV Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Engineer Y Srinivas Rao received the award from Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Friday