GVL condemns attack, but says Naidu got taste of his own medicine

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that both TDP and YSRC were polluting the political space by resorting to undemocratic acts, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has condemned the detention of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the protests faced by the Opposition Leader in Vizag.

He, however, alleged that the tradition of staging protests during politicians’ visits was started by the TDP supremo and inferred that Naidu got a taste of his own medicine now. “We are of the view that both the parties are resorting to undemocratic ways for political benefits. We condemn the acts of detention or protests against Naidu just like we condemned the attack against Jagan in Visakhapatnam airport when he was the Opposition Leader.”

Reacting to the decision to use Amaravati land for housing for the poor, GVL said that it was a good move as it would mean that the capital area was for all sections of people and not just for the elite. “However, without resolving the grievances of the farmers and without developing any amenities there, it would not serve the purpose,” he said.