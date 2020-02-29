Identify land for housing scheme: Nilam Sawhney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed officials to identify land required for distribution of house sites to beneficiaries under the YSR Ugadi Kanuka scheme. Around 25 lakh houses are set to be distributed in the entire State, she asserted.In a review meeting with collector, joint collectors and revenue officials of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Secretary took the details of the land identified so far in the said districts. She also directed the officials to expedite the process of identifying the available government lands and acquire the needed private lands.