Man throws two daughters into well

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a man threw his two daughters into a well at Srinivasapuram village in Gopavaram mandal. According to police, P Balakondaiah is eking out a living by running an auto. He married Bujjamma and the couple got two daughters. Bujjamma committed suicide four years ago. Since then, Balakondaiah’s mother had been taking care of the girls.

He borrowed money from several people and was unable to repay the debts. On Thursday evening, he threw his daughters Bhavana (11) and Sobhana (6) into the well. The police with the help of fire service personnel, retrieved the bodies of the two girls from the well on Friday.