Naidu got a taste of his own medicine, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that both TDP and YSRC were ‘polluting’ the political space by resorting to ‘undemocratic’ acts, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has condemned the detainment of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the protests faced by the Opposition Leader in Visakhapatnam airport. He, however, alleged that the tradition to protests politicians’ visits was started by the TDP supremo and inferred that he got a taste of his own medicine now.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Rajya Sabha member said, “We are of the view that both the parties are resorting to undemocratic ways for political benefits. In the past too, the TDP hurled stones at BJP leader Amit Shah and protested the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

It was Naidu who started this tradition. We condemn the acts of detainment or protests against Naidu just like we condemned the attack against Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport when he was the Opposition Leader.” He also slammed Naidu alleging that the latter has a constitution of his own.