Naidu’s custody: Andhra Pradesh HC faults police's action, seeks report from DGP

The Opposition leaders are not being provided adequate security during such programmes.

A day after he was sent back from the Vizag airport after protesters stopped him from entering the city, Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that he would visit the Port City soon.

A day after he was sent back from the Vizag airport after protesters stopped him from entering the city, Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that he would visit the Port City soon.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday found fault with the police department for taking TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu into preventive custody by serving notice to him under Section 151 of CrPC and directed the DGP and Visakhapatnam police to file affidavits with complete details. Hearing a lunch motion petition filed by TDP leader and former MLA T Sravankumar seeking court directions to the police department to accord permission for peaceful protests and meetings as part of party’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts along with other regions of the State and provide adequate security, the High Court bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya asked, “How can you (police) give permission first and issue notice later?” 

Directing the DGP and the Visakhapatnam police officials to file detailed counter-affidavits on issuing notice under Section 151 of CrPC separately, the Bench adjourned the case hearing to March 2. “In a democracy, permission should be accorded to programmes of both ruling and opposition parties with the same conditions. According to permissions with different conditions is not proper,” the bench observed. 
Senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the petitioner, argued that police were obstructing the peaceful protests and meetings of the Opposition. 

“They often cite CrPC Sec 144 and Sec 30 of Police Act. The Opposition leaders are not being provided adequate security during such programmes. At the same time, permission is being accorded to others protesting against the Opposition,” he said. Srinivas explained to the court that the police department had accorded permission for Praja Chaitanya Yatra of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam with certain conditions, including who and how many people should be there in the convoy. 

“Police have allowed the cadre of the ruling party to protest and obstruct the TDP chief’s programme. Even when they were shouting slogans against Naidu by standing on the police vehicles, no action was initiated against them,” he alleged. Petitioner’s counsel said instead of taking action against those obstructing the former chief minister and his men, Naidu was given notices under Section 151 of the CrPC and arrested. 

Unfazed Naidu says he will visit Vizag soon
A day after he was sent back from the Vizag airport after protesters stopped him from entering the city, Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that he would visit the Port City soon. The TDP chief asked how many times YSRC would obstruct his visit to Vizag.

