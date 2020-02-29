Police association demands Naidu’s apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious objection to the allegations levelled against the State police by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after he was taken into preventive custody during his Vizag visit on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) demanded an unconditional apology from the former chief minister for “demoralising the integrity and image of police” in the society. APPOA State president Janakula Srinivasa Rao found fault with MLC Nara Lokesh for threatening police.