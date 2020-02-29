Police association demands Naidu’s apology

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious objection to the allegations levelled against the State police by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after he was taken into preventive custody during his Vizag visit on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) demanded an unconditional apology from the former chief minister for “demoralising the integrity and image of police” in the society. APPOA State president Janakula Srinivasa Rao found fault with MLC Nara Lokesh for threatening police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
JNUSU defies registrar's warning, says offer for sheltering Delhi riot victims stands
Priority to restore peace in national capital: Acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava
Fringe right-wing group calls off proposed protest against Shaheen Bagh stir
Worried about what happened in Delhi: Amartya Sen on riots in national capital
Delhi riots: Four women stuck at relative's house return home in Khajuri Khas
India vs New Zealand second Test: Visitors hit back to dismiss Kiwis for 235 on day two