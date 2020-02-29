Recruitment for teaching jobs in US by Andhra Pradesh non-resident Telugus

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society has announced applications for global placement drive to recruit teachers with specialisation in English and education for district school in Texas in United States of America. APNRT in association with Acclaim Global are recruiting teachers who holds BEd/MEd with a minimum experience of five years. Lecturers working in colleges can also apply for the special education posts.

APNRT will select 10 teachers out of 96 aspirants attending interviews. APNRT president Venkat S Madapati said the selected teachers will travel to USA under J1 visa 3+2 years. The teachers are required to score minimum 22 for reading, 22 for listening, 24 for speaking 24 and 21 for writing in Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOFEL).

All the teachers will be given a two-week orientation at APNRTS office in Tadepalli to familiarise them with the teaching techniques, protocols and syllabus followed in the USA schools. Interested aspirant can register online at https://dev.apnrts.ap.gov.in/home/teacherjobs. March 5 is the last date for registration. The aspirants can also contact 0863 2340678, and 8500027678 for further information.