Home States Andhra Pradesh

Renewable energy management centre inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh

The project would help in forecasting and scheduling of renewable energy generation, whose variability is a critical challenge, in real-time, thus helping in grid balance.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

The book that’s divided into four chapters, talks about conventional and renewable energy with its impact on the environment.

The book that’s divided into four chapters, talks about conventional and renewable energy with its impact on the environment.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As part of its national initiative, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has inaugurated a renewable energy management centre (REMC) at Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) here on Friday. Ten other REMCs were also commissioned in states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan on the occasion. Members from the Power Grid Corporation of India, which oversaw the commissioning of the project, met APTRANSO joint managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu ahead of the inaugural. 

They explained to him that the project would help in forecasting and scheduling of renewable energy generation, whose variability is a critical challenge, in real-time, thus helping in grid balance. They also explained that the centre would provide visualisation and situational awareness tools required to monitor and control solar and wind power, which are weather-dependent.

The REMCs would be closely coordinated at all levels -- pooling stations, SLDC, regional load despatch centre (RLDC) and national load despatch centre (NLDC) -- for better scheduling on a pan-India basis. 

The state officials said the centre would help them plan scheduling effectively. Since there will be forecast data in real-time, we will be able to plan our grid, which is susceptible to drops due to drastic fall and rise of renewable generation, in a better manner, Chakdradhar Babu noted. 

The data is also expected to be a shot in the arm for the state power utilities, which have been accused of willful curtailment by wind and solar generators. The generators also petitioned with the APERC seeking compensation for the alleged willful curtailment. “Now that the data will be monitored in real-time, it will help us substantiate our argument that curtailment would be done only for the security of grid,” another official explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh renewable energy Renewable energy management centre
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp