Skill Development Centre in Kadapa jail with Rs 4.7 crore

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha laid the foundation stone for the first-ever skill development centre at Kadapa central jail on Friday. The construction of the Skill Development Centre taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4.7 crore is expected to be completed in four months. The proposed Skill Development Centre (Modular furniture manufacturing unit) is being seen as another important step towards reforming the prisoners convicted of different crimes and help them turn a new leaf in their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that efforts are being made to bring reforms in the prisons. “Prisoners will be imparted training in making soaps, phenol, fly ash bricks, bakery items and furniture, which will help them lead a dignified life after they get released,” she said. According to the Home Minister, it is the first time such modular furniture making centre is being set up as a Skill Development Centre in the prison. “Nowhere in the country, it is there and such SDC is only present in Switzerland,” she explained. Products made by the prisoners has fetched Rs 19 crore to the Prisons Department, she added.

The Home Minister assured to discuss the issue of releasing the prisoners from jail for their good conduct with the Chief Minister. She reiterated that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is giving top priority for the safety of women. She said that 18 Disha police stations were set up across the State. As many as 1.5 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App within 12 days.