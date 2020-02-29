Stick to deadline, don’t compromise on quality of services: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday took stock of various programmes being implemented to bring in reforms in the education sector in the state like Jagannan Vidya Kanuka, Mana Badi - Nadu -Nedu, Jagannan Goru MuddaHe directed the officials concerned to invite competitive tenders so that price might come down. For the same, the officials said that they would go for e-procurements and reverse tendering.

Keen on timely delivery of the scheme benefits, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to stick to the deadline and not to compromise on quality. He made it clear that delay in the distribution of school kits will not be entertained at any cost. He sought details from the officials regarding Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works in schools; asked officials about the schools where works have been started and those where works are yet to begin.

He directed the officials to coordinate with CMO officials in order to ensure no irregularities take place. He said that schools should be lively and attractive. ‘Starting from compound wall to school building every material should be attractive. The walls should be filled with paintings,’ he instructed officials.The Chief Minister also reviewed the Gorumuddha (mid-day meal) program and enquired about the quality and supply of food as per the updated menu.

He also instructed the officials to monitor the program closely and ensure that quality food is being supplied.The officials of the Education department mentioned that a dedicated mobile app for Gorumudda is in the process and detailed information of menu, schedule and grievance redressal will be provided in it.