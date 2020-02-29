Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unfazed Chandrababu Naidu says he will visit Visakhapatnam soon, TDP to knock on Governor’s door 

Addressing party leaders through a teleconference on Friday morning, Naidu expressed ire at police for creating obstacles to his visit after giving approval for his programme.

VIJAYAWADA:   A day after he was sent back from the Vizag airport after protesters stopped him from entering the city, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that he would visit the Port City soon. The TDP chief asked how many times the ruling YSRC activists obstruct his visit to Vizag. Meanwhile, taking exception to police taking Naidu into preventive custody, the TDP,  which knocked on the doors of the High Court on Friday, also decided to call on the Governor on Saturday and apprise him of the ‘objectionable’ attitude of the police during Naidu’s Vizag visit. 

Addressing party leaders through a teleconference on Friday morning, Naidu expressed ire at police for creating obstacles to his visit after giving approval for his programme. “How can the YSRC activists come to the airport without the cooperation of police? Why don’t the police file cases against those who attacked my convoy? It is clear, the YSRC organised protests with the support of police,’’ Naidu told the party leaders.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh High Court faults police action, seeks reports from DGP, Visakhapatnam police

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said he was supposed to attend the marriage of senior leader Ayyannapatrudu’s son in Visakhapatnam. “I was forced to give blessings to the newly-married couple through Twitter as the barbaric YSRC government obstructed me from attending the function,” Naidu said. Meanwhile, several TDP leaders alleged that the ruling party hired goons to obstruct the visit of Naidu, fearing that the Opposition Leader would expose the land scams involving Chief Minister Jagan and his associates in the Port City.

In a statement, K Atchhannaidu alleged that Pulivendula rowdies and YSRC activists attacked the convoy of Naidu. He sought to know why the police did not file cases against the YSRC goons for attacking the Leader of Opposition, who is under Z + security cover.

Alleging that all those who obstructed the visit of Naidu are followers of the YSRC, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said sons of Gajuwaka and Vemuru MLAs, KK Raju, who unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam North Constituency, and Jetti Rama Rao, who is a relative of MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and follower of another Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao were involved in the attack. 

