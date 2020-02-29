Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC has nothing to do with Vizag protests, claims Botcha Satyanarayana

Home Minister  Mekathoti Sucharita maintained that it was general public, not YSRC activists, who stopped the TDP chief at the airport.

Published: 29th February 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:29 AM

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KADAPA : Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has claimed that the YSRC has nothing to do with the protests against  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Vizag International Airport. Addressing the media in Tirupati on Friday, he said as Naidu was trying to obstruct the development of North Andhra, people of the region obstructed him. “In fact, Naidu was waiting for such opportunity to blow it out of proportion to disturb the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said. 

“Unlike Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants development of not only Amaravati but also the entire State. Jagan wanted to develop all 13 districts in the State and proposed decentralisation of administration. “The same is mentioned in the Sribagh Pact and what is wrong in implementing it? Not just in North Andhra, Naidu will face the same situation at any place he goes if he does not change his stand,” Botcha said.  

“Naidu is alleging that people from Kadapa and Pulivendula have been put up for agitation in Visakhapatnam. It is people of Visakhapatnam who revolted against Naidu for provoking and insulting them. During his 5-year rule, he never bothered about the development of North Andhra and all he left was `50,000 crore debt,” he alleged. 

People of Visakhapatnam are seeking development and they want their city to develop like other metropolitan cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad,” he added. On the allegations that the government was ignoring the development of Naidu’s Kuppam segment, the minister reminded that it was the YSRC government which upgraded Kuppam as a municipality. Meanwhile, Home Minister  Mekathoti Sucharita maintained that it was general public, not YSRC activists, who stopped the TDP chief at the airport.  She said Naidu went to Vizag to play politics.

