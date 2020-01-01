12 State temples figure in AP endowments calendar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas Rao unveiled the AP Endowments Calendar for the year 2020 at the temple administration office in Brahmin Street on Tuesday.

He said necessary measures will be taken to protect temple lands in the State from encroachment. Addressing the media, the minister said the master plan for developing the Kanaka Durga temple on the lines of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala was getting ready and assured that works for Kanaka Durga flyover will be completed in two months.

“In a first of its kind initiative, the Endowments department has released a calendar, with 12 famous temples of the State,” Rao said.