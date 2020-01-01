Burglar held for stealing from constable’s house

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police arrested a burglar for committing theft at a police constable’s house and recovered Rs 7 lakh cash and 26 souvenirs of gold jewellery.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O Dilip said the accused Nadde Moshe (20) was a notorious offender. He committed burglary on December 25 at the house of Motu Srinivas, who works as a constable at CCS police station. He broke into the house when Srinivas was not at home.

The police identified the accused with the help of fingerprints. He confessed to the crime and police recovered the stolen goods from his house.