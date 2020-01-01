District Immunization Officer in the dock for harassment

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Tuni rural police filed a complaint against District Immunization Officer (DIO) of the medical and health department for allegedly harassing Thetagunta Public Health Centre (PHC) medical officer in East Godavari district on Monday. The medical officer filed a petition during Spandana programme. DIO Dr M Mallikarjun is facing several allegations and the police have started investigating him.

According to reports, the DIO took four additional charges, National Health Mission (NHM) district programme management officer, district surveillance officer of the Integrated Diseases Surveillance programme (IDSP), PODTT programme in-charge and in-charge of regular administration officer post. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Satya Suseela said because of non-availability of eligible officers, he was looking after the five departments. She said that she got to know about the matter from social media, adding, a departmental inquiry will be held on the petition.