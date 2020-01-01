New industrial policy for Andhra Pradesh from April 1

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which has focused on the effective implementation of Navaratnalu promises in 2019, is now set to give emphasis to create a better ecosystem for attracting industries so as to generate more employment opportunities. Officials involved in preparation of the new industrial policy say in 2020, industrial activity will pick up momentum in the State.

The new policy will come into force from next fiscal and is expected to encourage industrialists to make Andhra Pradesh their destination. “The Industrial Development Policy 2020-25 is under formulation and will come into effect from April 1, 2020. In the meantime, its draft will be published in January. More focus will be given for bettering the ecosystem so that the industrialists can be allotted land and given approvals in time,’’ said JVN Subramanyam, Director of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion.

Speaking to TNIE, the official added the government was contemplating incentivising performance. “Investors involved in, quality certification, patenting technology, electronic mobility and artificial intelligence will be incentivised for their performance.

The government is keen on effective implementation of the scheme that provides 75 per cent of jobs in industries to locals. Those industries which associate with the government for upgradation of skills among the locals in accordance with their requirement will also be incentivised.” “Our motto is going beyond industry 4.0. Industrialists are enquiring about better ecosystem and not incentives. Thus, special emphasis will be given in that direction,” Subramanyam observed. Officials in the Industries Department further said several industrialists were eagerly awaiting the new policy. As the infrastructure works in the Visakhapatnam- Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) are set to pick up in the new year, several companies seeking expansion will rush to the State, they added.Apart from the VCIC, the government’s decision to develop ports in Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam is also expected to boost industrialisation.

Online platform set to be game-changer

The government is also coming up with another concept to let industries find manpower as per their requirement. The Digital Employment Exchange will contain details of skilled personnel and workers to help the manufacturers. For instance, if a company requires an automobile engineer, by accessing the online platform it can find the person apt for its demand