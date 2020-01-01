Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC merger first New Year gift: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The issuance of Aarogyasri cards will be launched in West Godavari district, which was selected for implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis.

Published: 01st January 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the merger of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the government, which will come into effect from January 1, 2020, is the first thing that his government will be implementing in the New Year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled his government’s upcoming schemes and initiatives in 2020. “The APSRTC will be merged with the State government on January 1. This will be the first programme of my government in 2020. All the elected representatives should participate in the programmes to be held at RTC bus depots in the State on the occasion,” Jagan said.

The merger of APSRTC with the government is one of the poll promises of YSRC. The YSRC government had passed the APSRTC (absorption of employees into government service) Bill 2019 in the recent Assembly session, paving the way for the merger of the corporation with the Public Transport Department. “By absorbing the RTC employees into the State government, we have fulfilled the dream of 50,000-odd families,” Jagan said. Listing out what his government will roll out at a video conference with District Collectors and SPs, he said the issuance of new Aarogyasri cards will begin on January 3.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 1.5 lakh cards will be distributed on Friday. The issuance of Aarogyasri cards will be launched in West Godavari district, which was selected for implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis. It has also been decided to bring 2,059 ailments under the purview of the Aarogyasri. “In other districts, the number of services that will be covered under Aarogyasri will be increased to 1,259,” the Chief Minister said and added that the 2,059 services will be extended to all other districts subsequently starting from April. Similarly, it has also been decided to release the final instalment of Rythu Bharosa on January 2.

“Village volunteers will give the letters to the beneficiaries on January 3 and take acknowledgement also. The list of beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa shall be displayed in the village secretariats,” Jagan said. Another prestigious programme of the government, Amma Vodi intended to provide financial assistance to mothers who send their children to government schools, will be launched on January 9. “The final list of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi will be identified after social audit,” the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp