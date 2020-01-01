RTC merger first New Year gift: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the merger of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the government, which will come into effect from January 1, 2020, is the first thing that his government will be implementing in the New Year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled his government’s upcoming schemes and initiatives in 2020. “The APSRTC will be merged with the State government on January 1. This will be the first programme of my government in 2020. All the elected representatives should participate in the programmes to be held at RTC bus depots in the State on the occasion,” Jagan said.

The merger of APSRTC with the government is one of the poll promises of YSRC. The YSRC government had passed the APSRTC (absorption of employees into government service) Bill 2019 in the recent Assembly session, paving the way for the merger of the corporation with the Public Transport Department. “By absorbing the RTC employees into the State government, we have fulfilled the dream of 50,000-odd families,” Jagan said. Listing out what his government will roll out at a video conference with District Collectors and SPs, he said the issuance of new Aarogyasri cards will begin on January 3.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 1.5 lakh cards will be distributed on Friday. The issuance of Aarogyasri cards will be launched in West Godavari district, which was selected for implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis. It has also been decided to bring 2,059 ailments under the purview of the Aarogyasri. “In other districts, the number of services that will be covered under Aarogyasri will be increased to 1,259,” the Chief Minister said and added that the 2,059 services will be extended to all other districts subsequently starting from April. Similarly, it has also been decided to release the final instalment of Rythu Bharosa on January 2.

“Village volunteers will give the letters to the beneficiaries on January 3 and take acknowledgement also. The list of beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa shall be displayed in the village secretariats,” Jagan said. Another prestigious programme of the government, Amma Vodi intended to provide financial assistance to mothers who send their children to government schools, will be launched on January 9. “The final list of beneficiaries of Amma Vodi will be identified after social audit,” the Chief Minister said.