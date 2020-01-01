SPV to be formed to take up three key irrigation projects

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven-month-old YSRC government has decided to mobilise about Rs 60,000 crore through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the execution of three major water projects in 2020. Three projects, which are aimed at mitigating irrigation and drinking water woes of all the 13 districts, include Polavaram irrigation project, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti and Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project by using surplus Godavari water. An estimated outlay of over Rs 1 lakh crore is required for the execution of the projects, both old and newly proposed, according to the proposals prepared by the State Water resources department.

One of the major reasons given by the YSRC government to drop the ambitious Amaravati plan is the meagre fund availability, especially when the list of irrigation projects and welfare initiatives to be taken up is long. So, how does the government plan to pool in Rs 1 lakh crore, given the weak financial health of the exchequer? “Our goal for the coming year is to complete the Polavaram project, take up the Rayalaseema drought mitigation through maximum utilisation of Godavari water and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi projects. While the Polavaram project would be financed by the Centre, as it is a national project, we will tie up with financial institutions by forming a special purpose vehicle for mobilising resources for the others. The process has already begun,” Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das told TNIE. Of the estimated Rs 1 lakh crore, the department proposes to borrow 60 per cent through the SPV and the remaining would be from the State budgetary allocations.

“We can either borrow through the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Development Corporation (APWRDC) or float a new SPV. The remaining Rs 40,000 crore would be through the annual budgetary allocations, which are to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore each. It is a realistic plan and the projects can be completed in the next three-four years,” Adityanath Das explained. While the Polavaram irrigation project will benefit Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi will be addressing the needs of north coastal districts. For Rayalaseema, the government has proposed to build a reservoir at Bollapalli and then divert Godavari water from Polavaram to Banakacherla head regulator in Kurnool.

Key irrigation projects for 2020 and their status:

Polavaram project: Project work underway. The first phase is expected to be completed by mid-2020, second phase: End of 2021.

Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project using Godavari surplus water (Polavaram to Banakacherla head regulator): DPR under preparation, estimated outlay Rs 60,000 crore, likely to be launched in April 2020.

Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project: Estimated outlay: Rs 16,500 crore.DPR under preparation