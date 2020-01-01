Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three youngsters, celebrating New Year, meet watery grave at Nellore's Tupilipalem Beach

The deceased were identified as Sonia, Sonu and Madhu, all aged between 24-27 years, police said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New Year revelry ended on a tragic note when three persons died after they drowned in the sea off Tuplilipalem Beach in Nellore district in the early hours of Wednesday.

A group of five youngsters from Jeevakonda in Tirupati went to Tupilipalem Beach on Tuesday night. In the wee hours, three of them went to play in the water when they drowned, according to the information reaching here. 

The other two tried to shift the bodies to their native place in a car without informing the police. However, their plan was foiled. By the time they tried to pull the three youngsters, including two women, they were dead. 

Police said the friends of the deceased shifted the bodies into the car and tried to leave the place without informing the local police. Locals, however, alerted the Vakadu police who intercepted the car at Naidupet and shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for post-mortem.

