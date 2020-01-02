155th anniversary of sub-registrar’s office in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla sub-registrar office’s 155th anniversary was celebrated under the aegis of Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, sub-registrar M Srinivasa Rao said that the sub-registrar’s office was established here in Bapatla on January 1, 1865.

Its jurisdiction was extended to many areas in Guntur and Prakasam districts in later years. Srinivasa Rao recalled that in the first year, only 50 registrations were done but now, the number has increased to 6,500 in 2019.