Chilly weather, light rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to experience light rains with chilly weather condition due to moisture-laden winds for the next 24 hours. The chilly weather conditions are likely to continue for four more days.

According to Indian Meteorological Department officials, north easterlies blow over Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during this season, but this time there is change in the wind pattern.

“By December- end, northerly winds had blew over these districts till December-end last year, but now coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts are experiencing moisture-laden winds coming from Southeast and Eastern directions,” B Raja Rao of IMD, Vizag said. South easterlies, which are moisture-laden winds, are due to a trough running in Southwest Bay of Bengal.

While the wind speed is recorded as 5 kmph, in some areas, the speed has increased to 10 kmph, followed by light rain.