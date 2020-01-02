Kotappakonda shrine to get a tourism boost soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In recent years on Mahasivratri, lakhs of tourists throng to the famous hill shrine Trikuteswara atop Kotappakonda in Guntur district. Spike in number of visitors was observed during Kartika Masam, when several people turned up for Giri Pradakshina and during weekends and government holidays.

Consequently, the endowments department officials in coordination with YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy have decided to make the shrine a tourist heaven. Srinivasa Reddy said that the devasthanam with the help of the endowments department has taken up developmental works at the cost of Rs 4 crore.