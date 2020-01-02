Home States Andhra Pradesh

KTR dismisses rumours of stepping into KCR’s shoes

As regards Godavari waters’s diversion to Krishna basin, KTR said that the chief ministers of the two states will decide whether it has to be carried out together or independently.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:21 AM

By V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dismissed as baseless the buzz that he would soon be stepping into the shoes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Responding to a question at an informal interaction with the media at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said: “The chief minister has said in the Assembly that he would remain the chief minister for two more terms.”

“The TRS will be in power for three more terms, including the present one. I am 66 and I can continue as CM,” KTR recalled the statement made by KCR in the Assembly and said, “when the chief minister himself clarified on that, where is the need for a debate on the matter.”

On the occasion of the New Year’s day, the TRS working president took a volley of questions from the media persons which covered a wide gamut of subjects, including politics, creation of infrastructure for industries, the Centre’s Rs 102 lakh crore grandiose plan for augmenting infrastructure in the country, the launch of pharma city and ensuing municipal elections. Stating that 2020 belongs to the TRS, he said: “In 2020, the TRS will be able to win a lion’s share of civic bodies in the ensuing municipal polls. It is a beginning of new decade.

The coming decade, 2020-30 belongs to Telangana, under the leadership of KCR,” he said. He said that the TRS is the only party which is prepared for the municipal polls. “This week, KCR will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the polls. Our aim is to effectively implement the new Municipal Act. Soon, Pattana Pragathi will be launched and it will be implemented simultaneously with Palle Pragathi,” he said. Rama Rao said that the TRS will continue to maintain friendly relations with border states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“Even if some minor problems arise, like AP government increasing the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator, they can be resolved with understanding,” he said.

As regards Godavari waters’s diversion to Krishna basin, KTR said that the chief ministers of the two states will decide whether it has to be carried out together or independently. Referring to centre’s Rs 102 lakh crore stimulus for infrastructure development, he said the State government is waiting for finder details.

The TRS leader said that he is unhappy that the Centre had not yet responded to the State’s plea for development of defence industrial corridor. But the Centre due to political reasons set it up in Bundelkhand.

If the Centre wanted to achieve $5 trillion economy, it should encourage all the states, he said. Another milestone in Telangana’s journey into the future would be the inauguration of Pharma City this year. Already, Hyderabad Pharma City acquired NIMZ status and got environmental clearance.

