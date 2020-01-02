Home States Andhra Pradesh

Liquor store robbery: Three held in Guntur

Based on a complaint filed by the victims, the police formed special teams and nabbed the miscreants from Pinnelli.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three people were arrested for robbing a liquor store posing as Maoists at Pinnelli of Machavaram mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to Piduguralla Circle Inspector (CI) M Rattaiah, the three accused, Chintapalli Paval Paul of Sattenapalli, Kulluri Chenna Puannaiah and his relative Kulluri Hussain of Pinnelli village robbed a liquor store manned by sales supervisors Nagi Reddy and Subhani posing as Maoists.

They fled with liquor bottles and Rs 68,000 cash. Based on a complaint filed by the victims, the police formed special teams and nabbed the miscreants from Pinnelli. The stolen cash was also recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robbery M Rattaiah
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp