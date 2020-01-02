Liquor store robbery: Three held in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three people were arrested for robbing a liquor store posing as Maoists at Pinnelli of Machavaram mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to Piduguralla Circle Inspector (CI) M Rattaiah, the three accused, Chintapalli Paval Paul of Sattenapalli, Kulluri Chenna Puannaiah and his relative Kulluri Hussain of Pinnelli village robbed a liquor store manned by sales supervisors Nagi Reddy and Subhani posing as Maoists.

They fled with liquor bottles and Rs 68,000 cash. Based on a complaint filed by the victims, the police formed special teams and nabbed the miscreants from Pinnelli. The stolen cash was also recovered.