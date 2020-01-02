One killed, seven injured in clash between two groups

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: One youth died and seven others suffered injuries in a clash between two groups during New Year celebrations in Mahanandi of Kurnool district late on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Upendra (25). According to Nandyal taluk CI Mallikarjuna, two groups organised New Year celebrations at Eswar Nagar in Mahanandi.

They consumed alcohol after dinner and exchanged arguments with each other over some petty issue. In a fit of rage, eight youths attacked the other group with knives.

The locals rushed the injured to the Nandyal government hospital, where the doctors declared Upendra as brought dead. In the hospital, one of the youths attacked a person from the other group holding him responsible for Upendra’s death. He also brandished a knife at patients and doctors when they tried to control him, thereby causing some tense moments in the hospital.

Later, both groups managed to escape from the hospital after primary treatment. The CI said a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The body of Upendra was handed over to his parents.

THREE DROWN IN BAY OF BENGAL

NELLORE: Three persons drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Tupilipalem coast in Vakadu mandal in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sonia (25), Sonu (24) and Madhu (27) of Tirupati.

According to sources, five persons, including a driver from Jeevakona in Tirupati, arrived at Tupilipalem coast late on Tuesday night and started celebrating New Year by cutting a cake on the shore in the early hours of Wednesday.

Suddenly, a huge wave took four of them deep inside the sea. Local fishermen were able to rescue one person, while two women and a man died in the incident.