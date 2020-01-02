Seven day Sankranti festivities at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam will go into the festive mode as the seven-day Sankranti festivities will start from January 12. The festivities are performed on the occasion of Makara Sankramanam. These are organised for a period of seven days with Panchahnika Deeksha in the month of Pushyam (the 10th month of Telugu calendar) which falls in the month of January.

The utsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam and conclude with the Dhwajarohanam. In these celebrations various special rituals like Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, Panchavaranarchanalu etc., are performed as per custom.]

The special feature of these celebrations is that on the Sankranti day the Kalyanotsavam, like the marriage of Mallikarjuna Swamy, is performed with Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said they have made all arrangements and are to ready to start the festival in a grand manner. Nearly three lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the temple during the Utsavams.