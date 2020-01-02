Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seven day Sankranti festivities at Srisailam temple

These are organised for a period of seven days with Panchahnika Deeksha in the month of Pushyam (the 10th month of Telugu calendar) which falls in the month of January.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple
By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Srisailam will go into the festive mode as the seven-day Sankranti festivities will start from January 12. The festivities are performed on the occasion of Makara Sankramanam. These are organised for a period of seven days with Panchahnika Deeksha in the month of Pushyam (the 10th month of Telugu calendar) which falls in the month of January.

The utsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam and conclude with the Dhwajarohanam. In these celebrations various special rituals like Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, Panchavaranarchanalu etc., are performed as per custom.]

The special feature of these celebrations is that on the Sankranti day the Kalyanotsavam, like the marriage of Mallikarjuna Swamy, is performed with Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said they have made all arrangements and are to ready to start the festival in a grand manner. Nearly three lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the temple during the Utsavams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srisailam temple Sankranti festivities
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp