Student designs poster promoting gender equality

By Express News Service

KADAPA: DISTRICT collector C Hari Kiran released a poster “I am a boy and I am a feminist” here on Wednesday. Abhiram Rachamadugu is studying Class 9 at Mallya Aditi International School in Bengaluru. The boy has been working as a volunteer to Aarti Foundation here. In a bid to promote gender equality, Abhiram Rachamadugu designed a poster “I am a boy and I am a feminist”. He is focusing on resolving the issues being faced by women. Speaking after releasing the poster, the collector stressed the need to highlight women’s participation in all aspects of society and complimented Abhiram for designing the poster.