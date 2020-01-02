Vijay Digital opens showroom in Ponnuru

GUNTUR: HOME appliances giant Vijay Digital opened its showroom in GBC Road, Ponnuru on January 1. This is the company’s 16th showroom. Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Digital proprietor Javvadi Gangadhar Rao said that their motto is not only earning profits but also selling quality products. Another proprietor named Juvvada Usha Kiran said that air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and other products of famous companies like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool are sold in the showroom. Managing Director J Rahul said that special discount is being offered to customers on the occasion of launching the showroom. Managers of various appliance companies and local traders were present
