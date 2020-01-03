Andhra Pradesh CM launches enhanced YSR Arogyasri Scheme in Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU (ANDHRA PRADESH): Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that every decision taken by his government is based on the sole objective of ensuring ensure fruits of development and administration reach poor in the state irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and region.

Addressing a large public gathering during the launch of YSR Arogyasri Scheme with enhanced medical procedures, the CM said his government is taking every decision to ensure justice to everyone. “From village administration to state administration, everyone is equal. We believe that it is only justified when water, funds, and administration is available to all and our decisions for giving the best administration are being made to do justice to every region,” he said.

Stating that his government is making every effort to correct the unjust decisions taken in the past, and ensure that people of every region live like brothers and cordial relations between every region continues every, Jagan said he will use his Chief Minister post acquired with people’s blessings and god’s grace for the development of all in the state.

Describing YSR Arogyasri as a revolutionary step that will make the state emerge as the best in the health sector, Chief Minister said launching it today gave him the most satisfaction. “It is the second important program we took up in the new year. First was merging of 50,000 plus APSRTC employees into the Government. I gave my word to bring revolutionary changes in Arogyasri during my Padayatra and today I have kept my promise. From today, Arogyasri will ensure better health and medical care for the poor in the state,” he said.

Elaborating on the new scheme, he said as against the 1000 medical procedures being covered under Arogyasri to date, starting today (January 3), 2059 procedures will be covered in West Godavari districts as a pilot project and 1,259 procedures in rest of the state. “During the next three months, teething problems found in the pilot project will be ironed out and the 2,059 procedures will be extended to rest of the state, adding one district every one,” he said.

Pointing out that cancer treatment was not covered properly under the Arogyasri scheme earlier, the Chief Minister announced that from February 1 onwards, treatment for all cancers will be covered under the Arogyasri scheme. “Cancer patients do not need to spend a single paise. All medical expenditure will be borne by the State Government,” he said.

Jagan said every medical aliment including sunstroke, typhoid malaria, dengue with more than Rs 1000 medical expenditure will be covered under Arogyasri and it will be applicable to all families with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh. “A total of 1.42 crore QR Code enabled new Arorgyasri Cards with a facility to know the status of health records will be issued through village secretariats and AASHA workers in the coming days,” he explained.

Elaborating the steps taken to better the Arogyasri scheme in the last seven months, the Chief Minister said on November 1, YSR Arogyasri scheme was extended to 150 Super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai and on December first sanction of post-operative sustenance allowance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5000 per month during recuperative period was announced. “Government will pay Rs 5000 per month for the entire rest period advised by the doctors,” he announced.

Jagan said unlike before, the children born with hearing defect at birth will be operated upon for both ears (Di-cochlear operation), though each operation might cost Rs 9-10 lakh. "Starting January 1, all government hospitals will have 510 varieties of medicines and from April 1 onwards, only WHO/GMP standard medicines will be available in Government hospitals,” he said.

Henceforth, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 per month will be extended to Thalssameia, Sickle Cell, and Haemphila patients and they will be paid the amount from February 1, while financial assistance of Rs 5000 for elephantiasis, muscular dystrophy and paralysis victims, Rs 3000 for leprosy patients will be paid, he added. The Chief Minister also announced enhancing salaries of sanitation workers in hospitals and PHCs from Rs 8000 to Rs 16,000 per month.

According to him, 1060 vehicles of 104 and 108 will be brought into service by end of March and all the networking hospitals under Arogyasri will be graded. From May onward, vacant posts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in all government hospitals will be filed. He said the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme for the elderly will be launched on February 1.

Tenders for super-specialty hospital and research centre for CKD in Palasa will be called shortly and in two and half months, works for medical colleges at Markapuram, Pidugralla, Machilipatnam, Paderu, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Pulivendula will commence, he added.

The Chief Minister concluded his speech stating another revolutionary step - Amma Vodi scheme - will be launched on January 9. “Your Jagan Mama will ensure your better future by ensuring better schools with English medium and improved infrastructure,” he told the children.