Bonda Umamaheswara Rao challenges YSRC leaders for open debate on ‘insider-trading’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the allegations of insider trading in Amaravati, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has challenged the ruling party leaders for a debate on the issue at the YSRC party office in Tadepalli. He also challenged the government to order a judicial inquiry by the sitting or retired judge of the High Court into insider trading allegations.

“After going through the claims of the YSRC with regard to insider trading of 4,069 acres of land, we understood that they have taken every land transaction from June to December 2014 in both Krishna and Guntur districts and started levelling baseless allegations against the TDP leaders,’’ he said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he wanted the YSRC leaders to come for a debate in their party office along with the documents. “Let us discuss and give the evidence to the media,” he said.

“Who is this Alla Ramakrishna Reddy? Is he not your MLA? In his election affidavit, he had declared that he bought 5 acres of land in Neerukonda in the name of his wife. Similarly, Pedakurapadu MLA Namburi Shankar Rao, Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi, YSRC leaders Brahmaiah Naidu and Yesuratnam have also purchased lands in the area. We have documentary evidence for this. You can come with evidence in support of your allegations and prove whether they are genuine or fake,’’ he said.

After the Enforcement Directorate and CBI finding quid pro quo in connection with `43,000 crore disproportionate assets against Jagan, the YSRC leaders are attempting to brand others as corrupt, the TDP leader alleged.