Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bonda Umamaheswara Rao challenges YSRC leaders for open debate on ‘insider-trading’

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he wanted the YSRC leaders to come for a debate in their party office along with the documents.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bonda_Umamaheswara_Rao

TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the allegations of insider trading in Amaravati, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has challenged the ruling party leaders for a debate on the issue at the YSRC party office in Tadepalli. He also challenged the government to order a judicial inquiry by the sitting or retired judge of the High Court into insider trading allegations.

“After going through the claims of the YSRC with regard to insider trading of 4,069 acres of land, we understood that they have taken every land transaction from June to December 2014 in both Krishna and Guntur districts and started levelling baseless allegations against the TDP leaders,’’ he said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he wanted the YSRC leaders to come for a debate in their party office along with the documents. “Let us discuss and give the evidence to the media,” he said.

“Who is this Alla Ramakrishna Reddy? Is he not your MLA? In his election affidavit, he had declared that he bought 5 acres of land in Neerukonda in the name of his wife. Similarly, Pedakurapadu MLA Namburi Shankar Rao, Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi, YSRC leaders Brahmaiah Naidu and Yesuratnam have also purchased lands in the area. We have documentary evidence for this. You can come with evidence in support of your allegations and prove whether they are genuine or fake,’’ he said.

After the Enforcement Directorate and CBI finding quid pro quo in connection with `43,000 crore disproportionate assets against Jagan, the YSRC leaders are attempting to brand others as corrupt, the TDP leader alleged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonda Umamaheswara Rao YSRC YSRC party
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp