Capital ryots have no agenda, being misled by Naidu, says Botcha

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Amaravati farmers have no agenda and they are being misled by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the minister said the government was committed to fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. The government will develop the land in Amaravati and make value addition to it, he said and appealed to farmers to remain patient and review their stand.

The minister said a comprehensive decision on the capital issue would be taken after studying the high-powered committee and Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) reports. He alleged that earlier insider trading had taken place in Hyderabad in the name of Hi- tech city and again it was done in Amaravati. He said lands were purchased in capital region just before the announcement on capital.

Satyanarayana described the visit of Naidu and his wife to Amaravati as a political drama and added that the TDP chief should have given the land bought in capital region instead of bangles, he said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was reading out Naidu’s script and there was no use by visits by such temporary people. More security was provided to Pawan during protest than the CM, he claimed. The minister said the TDP government had spent `340 crore for consultants on Amaravati capital. “Naidu had ruined economic condition of the State during his five-year rule. Development was never taken into consideration,” he alleged and added that the TDP government crossed the fiscal responsibility and budget management limits and left a debt burden of `190 lakh crore.