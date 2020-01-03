CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conveys New Year wishes to Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan, it was a courtesy call and the Chief Minister greeted the Governor on the occasion of the New Year and felicitated them. Governor reciprocated in the same manner.

On the occasion, the CM explained to the Governor the latest situation in the State, various welfare measures and development initiatives being implemented by the government. He also spoke about the Disha Act that has been passed in the Legislative Assembly. The CM was welcomed by Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and others.