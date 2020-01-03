AP government set to order probe into insider trading?

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to order a probe by the CBI or Lokayukta into the alleged insider trading in Amaravati in the next couple of days.

According to sources, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a meeting on the issue in the next couple of days to take a call on whether to go for a CBI or a Lokayukta probe into the alleged insider trading by TDP leaders. With TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders taking active part in the ongoing protests against the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati, the YSRC government is set to order a probe into the insider trading charges as a counterattack, sources said.

Ahead of the move, the YSRC on Thursday came up with a 21-minute PowerPoint presentation on how the previous government unilaterally decided to make Amaravati capital of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation even before the Sivaramakrishnan Committee submitted its report and how the TDP leaders and their benamis benefitted from the information leaked by the TDP regime well ahead of announcing the capital location.

The insider trading allegedly took place between June 1, 2014 (formation of AP) and December 31, 2014 (announcement of Amaravati as capital).

As part of the insider trading, TDP leaders and their benamis allegedly purchased 2,279.91 acres in Guntur and 1,790 acres in Krishna district, which fall in Thullur, Amaravati, Tadepalli, Pedakakani and Penamaluru mandals.

Making the PowerPoint presentation, YSRC MLAs Ambati Rambabu and T Prakash Reddy said the insider trading started with the Heritage group, a family business of the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, purchasing 14.22 acres in Kanteru village. Several TDP leaders, including Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, Telangana TDP leader Vem Narender Reddy and others too purchased lands in the name of their family members. “This shows that information was passed on to the TDP leaders well before the announcement of the State capital location,’’ the YSRC MLAs said.

The other beneficiaries of the insider trading, according to the YSRC MLAs, are the then TDP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, TDP leader Kambhampati Ramamohana Rao, former ministers Paritala Sunitha, Prathipati Pulla Rao and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s son-in-law Putta MaheshYadav and former Speaker late Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. “It was revealed that Gummadi Suresh was a benami of Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in purchasing lands in the capital region,’’ Ambati said.

“Apart from these TDP leaders and their benamis, at least 40 white ration cardholders, who are Below the Poverty Line, were said to have purchased lands in Amaravati, which are worth crores of rupees,” the YSRC MLAs said.

They alleged that Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, who toured the capital region on Wednesday to express solidarity with the agitating farmers, does not have any sympathy towards them, but she came out only to protect the interests of her family. Naidu might stoop to any level to instigate Amaravati farmers to protect his own interests, Ambati said and appealed to the farmers not to fall prey to the manipulations of the TDP chief.

Eradicate corruption,CM directs ACB

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of ACB, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that no one falls prey to bribery. Reviewing the performance of the ACB at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said 14400 toll-free number was launched to curb corruption. “The ACB officials should be more proactive and put sincere efforts to combat corruption,” Jagan asserted.

BCG likely to submit report to govt today

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is likely to submit its report to the State government on Friday on decentralisation of capital functions. The GN Rao Committee had already submitted its report, recommending three capitals in AP. The high-powered committee will submit its report to the government for decentralised development of the State after studying the GN Rao Committee and BCG reports.

TOTAL LAND ‘PURCHASED’

530.69 acres

June 2014

685.34 acres

July

353.03 acres

August

567.26 acres

September

564.91 acres

October

836.9 acres

November

531.9 acres

December