HC seeks TTD stand on Uttara Dwara Darshanam

The petitioner in his argument said in several Vaishnavite temples in south India, Uttara Dwara Darshanam is being followed for 10-days on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer to explain its stance on providing ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ to devotees for 10-days on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ while dealing with lunch motion petition filed by High Court advocate Tallapaka Raghavan seeking court directions on the same.

The HC Bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana asked the petitioner about the historic significance of Uttara Dwaram in Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and adjourned the case hearing to Friday.

The petitioner in his argument said in several Vaishnavite temples in south India, Uttara Dwara Darshanam is being followed for 10-days on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi. However, it is only limited to one to two days in the Tirumala temple. Agama Advisory Council had suggested TTD to allow Uttara Dwara Darshanam for 10-days.  Senior advocate YV Ravi Prasad, Counsel for TTD, said TTD had not received any such suggestions with regard to Uttara Dwara Darshanam from Agama Advisory Council.
He further said in the Vaishnavite temples mentioned by the petitioner, there are four ‘dwarams’ (entrances), but the same is not case with Tirumala temple. If the Agama Advisory Council suggests  ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’  for 10-days be followed in Tirumala, the same would be implemented from next year.

