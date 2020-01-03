Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Holy Cross’ at SVIMS creates flutter

BJP, VHP demand action against miscreants indulged in proselytisation in TTD institutions

BJP leaders, led by party State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, stage a protest at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The appearance of ‘Cross’ symbol on some trees and walls of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) here created a flutter on Thursday with the BJP and VHP leaders staging a protest demanding action against those who hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and indulging in proselytisation activities in the TTD-run institutions.

‘Cross’ painted on a tree
on SVIMS premises

SVIMS security officials said the ‘Cross’ might have been painted on December 31 night and they have removed the same after bringing the issue to the notice of the higher-ups. There are no CCTV cameras and security personnel in the area where the incident took place, they maintained.

The incident came to light when BJP leaders, led by party State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas and leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Thursday staged a protest at the hospital demanding that the authorities concerned take severe action against those involved in the non-Hindu activities on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences .

“The paintings of ‘Cross’ on the walls and the trees on SVIMS premises create a doubt among the visiting patients and their attendants whether they are in a hospital or at a place of worship,’’ Srinivas said.

Srinivas said that there are even allegations of some people, dressing like nurses, distributing non-Hindu religious material to the patients. He demanded that the authorities concerned take action against the miscreants who painted the trees with the ‘Cross’ symbol after verifying the CCTV footage.

VHP leaders Perugu Venkatesh, Hema Kiran, Charan, Venkateswarlu, Jalli Madhusudhan, Varaprasad and Subbu Yadav were present.

One booked for post on Tirupati laddu
Tirumala: The TTD vigilance sleuths on Thursday filed a case against a miscreant for circulating a message on social media with an intention to defame the Tirupati laddu.  The message went viral on WhatsApp with the headline ‘Tirupati Laddu or Jesus Laddu?’ on December 29. The TTD, which responded immediately to this fake message, had registered a criminal case against the miscreant, for circulating a message on WhatsApp with the intention to malign the reputation of the religious institution. To put a brake on such malicious messages, the TTD vigilance wing filed a case Cr. No. 2/2020 under Sections 500 and 505 (2) of IPC at the Tirumala Two Town police station.

