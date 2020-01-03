Maddali accuses Naidu of showing caste bias in TDP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao on Thursday wrote an open letter to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accusing the latter of supporting leaders belonging to a particular community in the party and suppressing others.

To buttress his claim, he said Naidu gave nine Assembly tickets to the leaders from his caste, out of 17 Assembly seats in Guntur district in the 2019 elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLA claimed that he met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking funds for the development of his constituency. “The party high command appointed another leader as Guntur West TDP in-charge without even seeking my explanation,” he said.

“Naidu did not appoint in-charges in Gannavaram (where sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vasmi revolted against party leadership), Sattenapalli (after the demise of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao) and Bapatla after Annam Satish Prabhakar joined the BJP, but he appointed an in-charge in my constituency without even issuing a notice to me.

Naidu did not take any action when four MLAs of Visakhapatnam supported the proposal to set up administrative capital in Visakhapatnam against party stand supporting Amaravati,” he pointed out.

The MLA claimed that he worked hard for strengthening party in Guntur more than six years without the support of Naidu and local leaders.